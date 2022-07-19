This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 19th July 2022123 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 3 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa10077809 A handout photo made available by Azerbaijan’s President press service shows Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev (R) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signing documents during their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, 18 July 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a memorandum on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy that aims to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to double gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU. EPA-EFE/AZERBAIJAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10077807 A handout photo made available by Azerbaijan’s President press service shows Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev (R) welcoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Baku, Azerbaijan, 18 July 2022. Azerbaijan and the European Union signed a memorandum on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy that aims to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to double gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU. EPA-EFE/AZERBAIJAN PRESIDENT PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10077785 A man and a policeman (L) walk in front a damaged residential building after a missile strike hit the Piatykhatky neighborhood of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 18 July 2022. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration Oleg Synegubov, military strikes hit a Kharkiv district at night damaging only civil infrastructure with no casualties. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa10077609 Relatives and friends mourn near the coffin during the funeral ceremony of a Ukrainian serviceman nicknamed ‘Fanat’ at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 18 July 2022. The soldier was killed in a battle in eastern Ukraine several days ago. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO epa10077943 Firefighters take positions as smoke rises from a forest fire near Louchats, some 35kms from Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France, 18 July 2022. The intense mobilisation of firefighters did not help to subdue the fires in the south of France, and particularly in Gironde where flames ravaged more than 15,000 hectares of forests since it is started on 12 July, in a context of generalised heat wave in France. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL MAXPPP OUT epa10079154 Italian premier Mario Draghi (R) leaves his home in Rome, Italy, 19 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI Photo Story Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story: Pope Francis meets Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Cde20th July 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Rome, Italy Cde19th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th July 2022 Photo Story: Joint patrol between the Carabinieri and the Spanish Civil Guard, in Rome Cde17th July 2022 Photo Story – Fly High Ukraine Cde17th July 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland Cde17th July 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th July 2022 Photo Story: Sorrentino directs Katy Perry in Capri for D&G commercial Cde16th July 2022 Photo Story: Zucchero at the La mar de musicas festival in Cartagena Cde16th July 2022