This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

epa10084444 A man walks in front of a damaged school after a missile strike hit the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 21 July 2022. At least one person was killed after shelling hit the school and two others are feared under the rubble, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO epa08884847 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha displays a souvenir watch with the number nine of Thai symbol during a visit at the new transportation system project of Red Line suburban railway at the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 December 2020. The new transportation Red Line suburban railway at the Bang Sue Grand Station will serve as the hub of high-speed train connecting airports of Thailand’s center Don Mueang airport, Suvarnabhumi airport and U-Tapao airport with the high-speed 120kph train to officially operate service on November 2021. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK epa04505760 Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha reacts during his visit in Pristina, Kosovo, on 06 October 2009. Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha is on two-day visit in Kosovo. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ epa09952352 Fighters loyal to Libya’s Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, Libya, 17 May 2022. Clashes erupted in Tripoli on 17 May after the Tobruk-based parliament-appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha entered Tripoli overnight and attempted to take control from the rival government led by prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah. Bashagha’s office later announced he left the capital. Dbeibah rejects the parliament move to appoint a new prime minister saying transfer of power can only occur after elections. EPA-EFE/STR epa10083878 British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives for a hustings event in central London, Britain 21 July 2022. Truss will face off against former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during the Conservative Party leadership contest A new British Prime Minister will be announced 05 September. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN epa10085939 A vew of the fire at O Invernadeiro Natural Park affecting 5,200 hectares in Vilarino de Conso (Ourense), Spain, 21 July 2022 (issued 22 July 2022). Some 30,565 hectares have been consumed by fires in Galicia. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo epa10086413 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (down-R), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (down-L), Oleksandr Kubrakov (up-L), Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (up-R) attend a signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement between Turkey-UN, Russia and Ukraine after their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 July 2022. According to the agreement, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the ports and ensure route security. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA epa10086932 Former White House Chief Strategist in the Trump administration Steven Bannon delivers remarks to members of the news media after being found guilty in his contempt of Congress trial at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2022. Bannon was found guilty on two criminal charges related to his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the Capitol. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS epa10086941 US President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting on the progress being made to lower gas prices for American Families in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, DC, USA, 22 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Rod Lamkey / POOL epa10079957 A woman stands by a damaged window inside a building after a rocket attack in the Odesa area, southern Ukraine, 19 July 2022. According to Odesa Military Administration spokesman Serhii Bratchuk, six people, including a child, were injured during shelling. A total of seven rockets were launched overnight by Russia at the Odesa region in southern Ukraine. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STRINGER epa10086434 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) attend a signing ceremony of the grain shipment agreement between Turkey-UN, Russia and Ukraine after their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 July 2022. According to the agreement, a coordination center will be established to carry out joint inspections at the ports and ensure route security. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA epa10086819 Tunisians shout slogans during a protest organized by Tunisian civil society groups against the upcoming President Kais Saied’s referendum on a new constitution in Tunis, Tunisia 22 July 2022. On 25 July, Tunisia will hold a referendum on a new draft constitution proposed by Tunisian President to replace the 2014 Constitution. epa10083625 Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer and Tory Leadership contender Rishi Sunak outside his campaign office in central London, Britain, 21 July 2022. The two final candidates will battle it out for the Conservative Party Leadership for the next few weeks. The new leader of the Tory Party will be announced on 05 September. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN