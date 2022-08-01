This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10096406 Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer and leadership candidate Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party leadership election hustings at the Elland Road Conference Centre in Leeds, Britain 28 July 2022. This event is the first of twelve hustings which will take place all around the UK attended by Tory Party members who will vote for the new leader who will be announced on the 5 September 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL epa09803136 Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami (R) and Rafael Grossi (L), head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran, 05 March 2022. Grossi is in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials following nuclear talks in Vienna. EPA-EFE/STR epa10101075 A handout photo made available by the Turkish Defence Ministry Press Office shows Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni as it leaves the port of Odesa, Ukraine, 01 August 2022. The Razoni carries over 26,000 tons of corn and is bound for Tripoli, Lebanon with a stopover in Istanbul for inspection. It is the first ship exporting Ukrainian grain since a safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia on 22 July in Istanbul. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES