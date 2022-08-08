This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 3 minutes



epa10110734 A long exposure of an Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepting a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, by the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the northern of the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, southern Israel, 07 August 2022. Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza confirmed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire will come into effect at 23:30 local time (20:30 GMT) after three days of exchanging rocket attacks and airstrikes resulting in the death of at least 44 Palestinians and injury of 360 others, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI epa10110515 A still image taken a handout video provided by the Russian Defence Ministry’s press service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 07 August 2022. The administration of Russian-controlled Enerhodar said that Ukrainian forces “launched a strike using a 220-mm Uragan MLRS rocket” towards the ZNPP and that it had “managed to open up and release fragmentation submunitions” while approaching, whereas Ukrainian state-owned plant operator Energatom stated that the Russian forces on 06 August “fired rockets at the site of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar” hitting next to the ZNPP’s facility where spent nuclear fuel is stored. Zaporizhzhia NPP with six power units is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and was seized by Russian forces early in March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10107222 South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin addresses a press conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 05 August 2022, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Cambodia is hosting the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from 31 July to 06 August 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT epaselect epa10110023 Pascal Gross (C) of Brighton scores the 2-0 lead against Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton Hove Albion in Manchester, Britain, 07 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications epaselect epa10110419 Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, Britain, 07 August 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications epa10105313 A part of an old Rhine arm with low water level at the Rhine river in Ketsch near Mannheim, Germany, 04 August 2022. The river level in Speyer has currently dropped to 211 centimetres. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the heat wave to peak in the coming days, with temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees Celsius predicted in large parts of Germany. In the southwestern part of the country even the 40 degrees Celsius mark is expected to be exceeded locally. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK