This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10117909 A crime scene investigator carries a rifle as evidence believed to belong to the perpetrator of a mass shooting at Cetinje, Montenegro, 12 August 2022. A 34 year old male in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing at least 10 people on the street before being gunned down in an exchange of fire with the police. EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC epa10112856 Graffiti on the sidewalk across the street from Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 09 August 2022. The United States? Federal Bureau of Investigation searched former US President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida on 08 August, reportedly as part of an investigation into materials and documents that Trump may have improperly removed from the White House. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE epaselect epa10118103 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C), participates in a bill enrollment ceremony for the Inflation Reduction Act, in the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 12 August 2022. The house passed the vote for the Inflation Reduction Act, a major spending bill that includes provisions for climate change, health care and corporate tax increases, on a party line vote. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW epa10117604 Frame grab from a video released via Twitter user @HoratioGates3 and used with permission, showing Salman Rushdie being loaded into a MedEvac helicopter after he and an interviewer were attacked while on stage at an event in Chautauqua, New York State, USA, 12 August 2022. The suspect was taken into custody, New York State police said. Rushdie, who was reportedly stabbed in the neck, was transported to a hospital. EPA-EFE/@HoratioGates3 EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epaselect epa10117622 People watch from the shorline as the Ever Alot container ship arrives in the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, 12 August 2022. The largest container ship in the world measures 400 meters long and 61.5 meters wide, and sails for shipping company Evergreen. The vessel, which was only commissioned this year, can carry just over 24,000 standard containers. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal epa10117040 A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 (fire and rescue service 33) shows a Dash 8 Q400MR firefighting aircraft dousing a forest fire with retardant in Saint Magne, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. Southwestern France is facing a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. According to SDIS33, the fire, which broke out on 09 August afternoon in Saint-Magne, has already burned 7,400 hectares of forest. Some 1,100 firefighters are engaged supported by reinforcements from Germany, Romania and Greece, the fire department added. EPA-EFE/SDIS33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10117700 Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference, in Caracas, Venezuela, 12 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ epa10114519 US President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 August 2022. Biden will be travelling to South Carolina on vacation. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW V03 – 20020810 – CULLERA , SPAIN : A member of Spanish Civil Guard on guard at a close area in Cullera beach, eastern Spain, Saturday 10 August 2002. Cullera and Gandia beaches were closed by police forces during some hours due to an anonymous phone call to Basque daily ‘Deia’ warming of a explosive device. EPA PHOTO EFE / MANUEL BRUQUE epa10114722 A Kenyan administration police officer (L) helps an IEBC agent (C) to carry ballot boxes brought at St Theresa Girls Secondary School tallying centre, General Service Unit (GSU), police officers were called in to try to keep order after there was commotion after alleged vote tampering after some ballot boxes were discovered with their seals broken a day after Kenyans cast their ballots in the general election in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya, on 10 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu epa10117017 A flower carpet of 1,680 square meters composed of begonias, dahlias, grass and bark at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, 12 August 2022. The Flower Carpet event, which was canceled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, takes place every other summer on the weekend of 15 August. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epa10091187 A macaque monkey cools off in a public swimming pool amid hot weather near Clear Water Bay in Hainan province, China, 25 July 2022. Hainan Island is the largest and the most popular holiday destination in China. Located in the South China Sea, Hainan is also called the ‘Hawaii of China.’ EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI epa01050946 Muslim protesters hold an anti-Salman Rushdie bannerduring a demonstration in front of the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 June 2007. Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration at the British High Commission and the US embassy to voice their support for Palestinian Hamas group and to denounce a British knighthood for author Salman Rushdie, whose novel the ‘Satanic Verses’ outraged Muslims worldwide in late 1980s. EPA/SHAMSHAHRIN SHAMSUDIN epa10118316 The unloading operations following the docking of the Rojen cargo ship in Ravenna, Italy, 13 August 2022. The ship left the port of Chornomorsk, near Odessa, Ukraine, on 05 August, carrying 15,000 tons of corn seeds, and arrived at Ravenna on 12 August. It is the first such shipping to reach Italy. EPA-EFE/Fabrizio Zani/PASQUALE BOVE epa10117599 Soldiers and firefighters remove dead fish from the Oder River near Slubice, western Poland, 12 August 2022. 150 WOT soldiers have been deployed by the Polish Ministry of Defense for operations on the Lubuskie section of the river. EPA-EFE/Lech Muszynski POLAND OUT epa01650049 Italian science journalist and television presenter Piero Angela poses for a photograph in Rome, Italy, 27 February 2009 during a press conference where he said that he may have discovered a self-portrait of Leonardo Da Vinci as a young man in a copy of Da Vinci’s ‘Codex on the Flight of Birds’. Angela said he was flipping through the copy of the short manuscript written by Leonardo between 1490 and 1505 when he saw the drawing. ”I noticed that there was a drawing by Leonardo hidden between the words on the tenth page of his codex,” he said. ”After extrapolating the red-chalk portrait with the help a graphic artist, a portrait of a Renaissance man emerged. Given the similarity, I thought that this could well be Leonardo himself”. Angela further said he compared the drawing with other portraits of Leonardo, and principally with Leonardo’s known self portrait of c. 1512-15, asking for help from a scientific investigation bureau in Rome. EPA/GUIDO MONTANI epa10112978 An icon damaged by shrapnel from a destroyed church is displayed in the ‘Ukraine Crucifixion’ exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 August 2022. The exhibition on the Russian invasion of Ukraine shows installations and items belonging to Russian troops that were found in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, one of the most affected regions as the result of the Russian occupation. The Russian army on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY epa07989137 British-Indian author Salman Rushdie attends a book reading event for his new novel, titled ‘Quichotte’, in Berlin, Germany, 11 November 2019. The book was shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON epa10118499 Emergency services at the scene where at least three people were killed and several seriously injured after an accident on the A6 near the Kittsee border crossing, Austria, 13 August 2022. Police have confirmed that over 20 illegal migrants were in the vehicle which crashed after attempting to cross the closed Kittsee border crossing from Slovakia into Austria. The driver wanting to pass the Kittsee border crossing on the A6 before coming to a checkpoint, accelerating into Austria but soon losing control of the overloaded minibus which contained more than 20 people – including a child. At least three people died, 17 people were injured, seven of them critically, the fire brigade said. EPA-EFE/Thomas Lenger