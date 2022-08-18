This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10127454 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 July 2022. Zelensky welcomed Turkish President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Guterres for talks on improving the grain initiative and the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10127453 A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) in Lviv, Ukraine, 18 July 2022. Zelensky welcomed Turkish President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Guterres for talks on improving the grain initiative and the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT — MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE — HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10127478 European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during press briefing flowing Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue in Brussels, Belgium, 18 August 2022. Josep Borrell met earlier with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET