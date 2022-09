Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10162954 Rescuers walk on the road after an earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 05 September 2022 (issued 06 September 2022). A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan province, at 12:52 PM on 05 September, 2022. As of 11:00 PM local time on 05 September, 46 people have been reported killed. On the first night after the earthquake, the People’s Liberation Army and Armed Police forces, fire rescue, communication and power, medical rescue and other teams carried out rescue and resettlement work without sleep, and the current rescue work is continuing. EPA-EFE/STRINGER CHINA OUT epa10163258 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a farewell speech at Downing Street in London, Britain, 06 September 2022. Johnson will formally relinquish his role to Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral before the new Prime Minister is appointed. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa10164089 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, Britain 06 September 2022. Truss was in Balmoral for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II where she was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. EPA-EFE/Andrew Milligan / POOL