This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10194330 People remain in the streets after the seismic alert was activated in Mexico City, Mexico, 19 September 2022. An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.4 shook central Mexico on the day of the anniversary of the earthquakes of 19 September 1985 and 2017. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez epa04302561 Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense Valeriy Heletey talks to the press near Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 06 July 2014. The Ukrainian army recaptured the rebel strongholds of Slaviansk and Kramatorsk after the pro-Russian separatists fled following a major military offensive, authorities said 05 July. The leadership in Kiev called the recapture of the two cities, along with other smaller towns, ‘one of the greatest victories’ since the beginning of its ‘anti-terrorist operation’ in mid-April to retake areas under separatist control. EPA/STR epa10193556 King Charles III during the State Funeral Procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 19 September 2022. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN epa09863775 Roberta Metsola (L), President of the European Parliament, and Ruslan Stefanchuk (R), speaker of Ukrainian Parliament, attend their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 April 2022. Roberta Metsola visits Ukraine amid Russian invasion. On 24 February, Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a ‘special military operation’, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/ANDRII NESTERENKO

