This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10220593 Supporters of Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro gather in front of his home in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 October 2022. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads the result of the presidential elections this 02 October in Brazil, with 47.43% of the valid votes, and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, appears in second place, with 44.05%, after 92.96% of the total had been scrutinized, according to official data. If no candidate obtains 50 percent of the valid votes, a second round will be held on 30 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho epa10220302 Juventus’ Filip Kostic (L) scores the 1-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Bologna FC in Turin, Italy, 02 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco epa10219845 A local resident sits in his car in Dolyna village in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 02 October 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epa10213120 A view of national flags of European countries arranged in a line inisde the Europa building ahead of a EU Competitiveness Council (Internal market and industry) in Brussels, Belgium, 29 September 2022. EU ministers are expected to hold a policy debate on the upcoming proposal for a single market emergency instrument (SMEI). EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET epa10219008 Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB party, cast his vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 October 2022. Bulgaria is holding its fourth parliamentary elections in 18 months, which do not promise a way out of the political impasse in which the country has been facing since the spring of last year. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV epa10219259 Party leader of We Continue the Change, Kiril Petkov votes at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 October 2022. Bulgaria is holding its fourth parliamentary elections in 18 months, which do not promise a way out of the political impasse in which the country has been facing since the spring of last year. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV epa10220542 Denis Becirovic, Bosniak candidate and member of the Social Democratic Party, made statements for journalists, after winning for a member of the Bosnian Presidency, in the General Elections, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 02 October 2022. More than three million Bosnian citizens vote in the country’s general elections. In the elections in Bosnia, 90 political parties and 10 candidates for the three members of the Bosnian Presidency were registered. The Bosnian Presidency according to the country’s constitution always has to have three members, a Bosniak, a Serb, and a Croat, representing the three main ethnic groups. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR Azeri people gather for mass funerals of Azeri servicemen who were killed during clashes with Armenian troops on the border with Armenia, at the cemetery near Baku, Azerbaijan, 14 September 2022. Armenia and Azerbaijan exchanged artillery fire on the night to 13 September, prompting fears of escalation, with both sides blaming each other for the initial provocations. According to the Armenian side, from midnight, Azerbaijan began to conduct intense fire in the direction of the settlements of Sotka, Goris and Jermuk in the southeast of the country from artillery pieces and large-caliber weapons. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, at least 105 people from the Armenian side died as a result of the conflict. Baku and Yerevan, through the mediation of Moscow, were able to agree on a ceasefire from 09:00 Moscow time, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the reason for the aggravation was ‘intensive shelling over the past month of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkesan and Gedabek directions and large-scale provocations committed today,’ and placed all responsibility for what happened on the military leadership of Armenia. According to the information by the Azerbaijan Defence ministry, 50 Azeri servicemen have been killed in last two days. EPA-EFE/ROMAN ISMAYILOV epa10218918 Soccer fans enter the pitch as military personnel try to stop them during a riot following a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, 01 October 2022 (issued on 02 October 2022). At least 127 people including police officers were killed after Indonesian soccer fans entered the pitch causing panic and stampede. EPA-EFE/H. PRABOWO epaselect epa10219838 A burned Russian tank in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 02 October 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK epa09713025 Italian Air Force and Italian Navy multi-role combat aircraft F-35B STOLV during the exercise called ”Proof of Concept Expeditionary”, at Pantelleria Air Detachment, 27 January 2022. The exercise simulates the creation of an advanced deployment base to demonstrate the capability to mobilise troops and units in a very short time. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami epa10220953 Secretary of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine Thomas Perlmann announces the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Svante Paabo of Sweden, during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 03 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery SWEDEN OUT SWEDEN OUT

