This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 10th October 2022

Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa10233568 Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen gestures at his election party after the Austrian presidential elections in Vienna, Austria, 09 October 2022. Over six million Austrians cast votes to elect the next Austrian president. If no candidate achieves an outright majority, a run-off election will take place on 06 November 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

epa10233824 A woman mourns after the overflow of the Los Patos river in Las Tejerias, Aragua state, Venezuela, 09 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R.

epaselect epa10233814 An undated photo released on 10 October 2022 by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un overseeing a military drill carried out to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country, amid ongoing joint military exersizes involving US and South Korean forces in the waters near the Korean Penninsula. North Korea conducted the drills from 25 September to 09 October, and launched several ballistic missiles in order to test the efficacy of the nation's tactical nuclear warefare capabilities. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa10231169 Ukrainians take selfies and pose for photos in front of an artist collective's' impression of explosions at Kerch Strait bridge on a stamp called "Cotton over the Crimean Bridge" in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 October 2022. The photo zone – stamp is part of the 'Infosprotyv' (info-resistance) exhibition, which was presented earlier for the Independence Day celebration on 24 August 2022. On 08 October 2022, according to Russian authorities, "an explosion was set off at a cargo vehicle on the motorway part of the Crimean bridge on the side of the Taman peninsula, which set fire to seven fuel tanks of a train that was en route to the Crimean peninsula. Two motorway sections of the bridge partially collapsed." EPA-EFE/STRINGER

epa10234190 A police officer (L) walks past destroyed cars at a damaged road after shelling in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 October 2022. Explosions have been reported in several districts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 10 October, with rescuers extinguishing fires and helping the victims among the civilian population, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK