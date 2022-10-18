This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 18th October 20222 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epaselect epa10248570 Ukrainian rescuers work at the scene of a drone attack in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. At least one person has died, he added. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK epa10249584 Karim Benzema of Real Madrid addresses the audience after winning the Men?s Ballon d’Or Trophy during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, 17 October 2022. For the first time the Ballon d’Or, presented by the magazine France Football, will be awarded to the best players of the 2021-22 season instead of the calendar year. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra epaselect epa10248629 Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a destroyed residential building after a drone attack in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. At least three people have been killed as a result of a drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Photo Story Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Tam Coc, Vietnam Cde18th October 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde17th October 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde16th October 2022 Photo story: The aftermath of floods in Heraklion, Crete Cde16th October 2022 Photo Story: The Autumn Redyk in Szczawnica, Poland Cde16th October 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary Cde16th October 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde15th October 2022 Photo Story – PES Congress of the European Social Democrats in Berlin, Germany Cde15th October 2022 Photo Story: Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egypt exhibition in London Cde15th October 2022