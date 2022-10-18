This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa10248570 Ukrainian rescuers work at the scene of a drone attack in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. At least one person has died, he added. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK epa10249584 Karim Benzema of Real Madrid addresses the audience after winning the Men?s Ballon d’Or Trophy during the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, 17 October 2022. For the first time the Ballon d’Or, presented by the magazine France Football, will be awarded to the best players of the 2021-22 season instead of the calendar year. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra epaselect epa10248629 Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a destroyed residential building after a drone attack in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. At least three people have been killed as a result of a drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

