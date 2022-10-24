This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10261967 Mechanics from Red Bull Racing team prepare Max Verstappen’s car on the grid of the United States Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 23 October 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW epa10261867 Roma?s head coach Jose Mourinho (2-R) and players react after the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 23 October 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI epa10262234 A handout photo made available by the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue Unit (LCRU) shows emergency personnel standing next to a damaged Korean Air passenger plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu City, Philippines, 24 October 2022. Passengers and crew were safe after the plane overshot the runway due to bad weather while attempting to land, aviation authorities said. EPA-EFE/Lapu-Lapu City Rescue Unit / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES epa10255236 Ugandan doctors wearing their Personal Protective Equipments inside the Ebola red zone at the Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Isolation Centre in Entebbe, Uganda, 20 october 2022. A total of 64 positive cases and 24 deaths have so far been confirmed in Uganda since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus a month ago in Uganda. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI epa10262467 French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) arrive for a private audience with Pope Francis, at the San Damaso courtyard in Vatican City, 24 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first