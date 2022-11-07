This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa10280658 Former Israeli prime minister and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu (C) thanks his supporters after speaking at the Likud party final election event in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN epa10291602 Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and Inter Milan in Turin, Italy, 06 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco epa10290380 Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne (R) scores the second goal making the score 2-0 during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, 06 November 2022. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first