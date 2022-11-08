This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch 8th November 20222 Mins Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryThis Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Reading Time: 2 minutes Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook. epa10291899 Republican candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake (C) waves at supporters while standing with candidate for US Senate Blake Masters (L), candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abraham Hamadeh (3-L), and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (3-R) during a rally at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona, USA, 06 November 2022. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT epa09488339 Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alphonso Browne remotely addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly by pre-recorded video in New York City, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL epaselect epa10196785 British Border Force and military personnel escort migrants ashore at Dover Docks after they crossed the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, 21 September 2022. According to figures released by the UK Ministry of Defence, as of 20 September 2022 the provisional number of arrivals had reached over 29,700, higher than the total of 2021. EPA-EFE/STUART BROCK epa10292415 A Ukrainian serviceman at trenches at the frontline at the northern Kherson region, Ukraine, 07 November 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Photo Story Once you're here... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Framingham, Massachusetts, USA Cde8th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde7th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde6th November 2022 Photo Story: Giorgia Meloni statuette on Naples nativity scene Cde6th November 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Dubai, UAE Cde6th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde5th November 2022 Photo Story: Thousands swarm streets of Rome for peace rally Cde5th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde4th November 2022 This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde3rd November 2022