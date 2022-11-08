This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10291899 Republican candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake (C) waves at supporters while standing with candidate for US Senate Blake Masters (L), candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abraham Hamadeh (3-L), and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (3-R) during a rally at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona, USA, 06 November 2022. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT epa09488339 Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alphonso Browne remotely addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly by pre-recorded video in New York City, New York, USA, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL epaselect epa10196785 British Border Force and military personnel escort migrants ashore at Dover Docks after they crossed the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, 21 September 2022. According to figures released by the UK Ministry of Defence, as of 20 September 2022 the provisional number of arrivals had reached over 29,700, higher than the total of 2021. EPA-EFE/STUART BROCK epa10292415 A Ukrainian serviceman at trenches at the frontline at the northern Kherson region, Ukraine, 07 November 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first