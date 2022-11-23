This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 3 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10321740 People stay at the streets after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Duzce, Turkey, 23 November 2022. Although the earthquake hits in Duzce, it was felt in many cities such as Istanbul and Ankara. Accoring to the Turkish government’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reports, 46 people were injured. TURKEY OUT, USA OUT, UK OUT, CANADA OUT, FRANCE OUT, SWEDEN OUT, IRAQ OUT, JORDAN OUT, KUWAIT OUT, LEBANON OUT, OMAN OUT, QATAR OUT, SAUDI ARABIA OUT, SYRIA OUT, UAE OUT, YEMEN OUT, BAHRAIN OUT, EGYPT OUT, LIBYA OUT, ALGERIA OUT, MOROCCO OUT, TUNISIA OUT, AZERBAIJAN OUT, ALBANIA OUT, BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA OUT, BULGARIA OUT, KOSOVO OUT, CROATIA OUT, MACEDONIA OUT, MONTENEGRO OUT, SERBIA OUT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT EPA-EFE/GUVEN YILMAZ epa10321722 Israeli security forces stand at site of explosion at a bus stop near entrance to Jerusalem, Israel, 23 November 2022. According to Israeli police, at least 12 people were injured in two explosions at two bus stops near entrances to Jerusalem. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI epa10320820 Communal workers repair a residential building damaged by shelling to prepare it for the coming winter in the North Saltivka district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 22 November 2022 amid Russia’s military invasion. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian army pushed Russian forces from occupied territory northeast of the country in counterattacks. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV epa10322242 Nayef Aguerd (C) of Morocco in action against Dejan Lovren (R) of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Abir Sultan epa10322899 Niclas Fuellkrug (C) and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (R) of Germany in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel epa10319649 French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (L) talks to the media prior a European Space Agency (ESA) Council Meeting at Ministerial level, CM22, at Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris, France, 22 November 2022. The council meeting takes place in Paris on 22nd and 23rd November. ESA’s Member, Associated and Cooperating states are invited to participate in space science programs to strengthen European space activities. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra epa10264151 Italian Minister for the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (L) at the start of a EU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy) in Luxembourg, 25 October 2022. European energy ministers are meeting to discuss proposals for a directive on the energy performance of buildings and will hold a policy debate on the gas package. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first