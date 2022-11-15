This is the beginning of the end of the war: Zelenskiy in liberated Kherson

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“This is the beginning of the end of the war,” Zelenskiy told reporters after attending a flag-raising ceremony and addressed troops in front of the administration building in the main square of the southern city of Kherson on Monday (November 14).

“We are step by step coming through our country, the temporarily occupied territories,” Zelenskiy told reporters in Kherson as the country celebrates its recapture from Russian forces after months of occupation.

He then commemorated fallen soldiers and watched the Ukrainian flag being raised over the administration building.

“I’m happy. I’m happy we are in Kherson. You see the reaction of the people. I think that is the answer. We’re not preparing the reaction of the people. People waited for Ukraine and (the) army, for our soldiers, for all of us, so what can I say. Great day, great job of our forces.”

The end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the city has sparked days of celebration but also exposed a humanitarian emergency, with residents living without power and water and short of food and medicines.

via Reuters

