This Spring in Switzerland was one of the warmest on record

Spring 2022 in Switzerland was one of the warmest on record, with temperatures from March to May around 2.5 degrees above normal, public television weather service SRF Meteo said.

Only 2007 and 2011 were warmer, since records began in 1864, it said. The weather has also been drier than in the past, meaning there is a threat of water shortages this summer.

There is also a lack of snow, which serves as a water reservoir. In the coming months, only a quarter of the usual snow reserves will be available. At the Weissfluhjoch measurement site above Davos in eastern Switzerland, there is still a blanket of 35 centimetres, but the norm for 28 May is 1.4 metres of snow.

To compensate for this, abundant precipitation is needed this summer, otherwise there could be problems with the water supply, according to SRF Meteo.

This spring has also been sunnier than usual, with more than 600 hours of sunshine, reports the weather service. The month of March was the sunniest since surveys began in the Swiss towns of Aarau, Lucerne, Schaffhausen, St. Gallen and Arosa.

People enjoy the warm weather in the plage des Eaux-Vives on the shore of the Lake Geneva, during a heatwave in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

