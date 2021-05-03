Thousands of doctors planning to leave the NHS citing pandemic stress and burnout

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of doctors are planning to leave the NHS in the coming year, exhausted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey by the British Medical Association found that half of doctors plan to work fewer hours, one in four were more likely to take a career break and 21% were considering leaving the NHS for a different career.

The tracker survey was responded to by 2,099 people.

Many blamed their workload, including an inability to take breaks, and almost 40% said they did not have anywhere at work where they could relax safely with colleagues.

Also, the number of UK doctors considering early retirement has rocketed from 14% last June to 32% in April’s survey.

Photo: A medical worker outside St Thomas’ Hospital, Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

