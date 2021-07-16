UPDATED: Belgium warns against travel as flood death toll hits 14

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Belgium’s crisis centre urged people in the south and east of the country to avoid all travel on Friday as the death toll from swollen and burst rivers and flash floods rose to 14.

A week of rain finally came to an end, but several communities across parts of Belgium were nervously watching as the river Meuse, which flows through the city of Liege in eastern Belgium, continued to rise and threatened to overflow.

Thousands of people in the south of the Netherlands were urged to leave their houses quickly to escape floods as rivers were on the brink of bursting their banks.

🌧 La crue de la Vesdre atteint une ampleur dramatique à Verviers dans l'est de la Belgique ce matin ! Certaines rues sont noyées sous près de 2 mètres d'eau ! (© Katia Bogaert) pic.twitter.com/yDGNgflP1y — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) July 15, 2021

In Belgium, 11 deaths have been reported due to this week’s flooding. Residents of Liège, Belgium’s third-largest urban area after Brussels and Antwerp, were ordered to evacuate. Those unable to leave should move to the upper floors of their buildings, local officials said.

Residents of the Belgian town of Pepinster, which lies at the confluence of two rivers in Liège province, were evacuated in a large truck on Thursday, but conditions in the municipality of Trooz are so bad that evacuation efforts have been halted.

King Willem-Alexander (2-L) and Queen Maxima (L) examine the damage caused by the storm in Valkenburg aan de Geul, the Netherlands. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL

Several towns and villages along the Meuse river in the Dutch province of Limburg strongly advised people to seek refuge until at least Friday afternoon, as there was a large chance that their home would be flooded in the coming hours.

Water levels on the Meuse and the Rur reached record levels on Thursday, surpassing the levels that led to large floods in 1993 and 1995, local authorities said.

In Valkenburg, in the far south of Limburg, close to the Belgian and German border, floods had already engulfed the town centre, forcing the evacuation of several nursing homes and destroying at least one bridge.

Drone footage showed brown water coursing over car parks and parkland. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited Valkenburg on Thursday evening to show their support.

Scores of houses have been flooded in the province, where hundreds of soldiers have been sent to help fight the rising waters.

But with no casualties reported, the situation so far is much less severe than in neighbouring Germany where over 80 people have died and others were missing as rivers burst their banks and swept away homes.

Meanwhile, France is expressing its solidarity and support for Germany and Belgium which have been hit by losses from heavy floods and has sent 40 military and a helicopter to the city of Liege, in Belgium, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter.

Photo: Destruction after heavy rains caused flooding in Theux, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ