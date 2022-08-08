Thousands of racing pigeons feared dead in Europe after storms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tens of thousands of elite racing pigeons are missing and feared dead after getting lost because of thunderstorms in France in recent days.

The loss of 20,000 of the homing birds has left pigeon fanciers in Belgium, a hotbed for the sport, distraught.

The tragedy has cost breeders, who fear the birds are lost forever, up to three years’ work and preparation for major races around Europe.

Last week 26,000 racing pigeons were released as part of an international competition in Narbonne, in the South of France.

After storms hit the region only 6,000 birds have so far made it back to their home lofts.

