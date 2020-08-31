Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, Italy

Three Atalanta players test positive for COVID-19, all asymptomatic

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three Atalanta players have tested positive for COVID-19 but all are asymptomatic and have been isolated, the Serie A club said in a statement on Monday. 

The tests were carried out ahead of Atalanta’s Monday return to training ahead of the new season, due to start on Sept. 19.

The players were not named, and Atalanta said training went ahead as normal for the rest of the squad.

Atalanta finished third in Serie A last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost 2-1 to Paris St Germain in Lisbon. 

The club is based in the city of Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy earlier this year.

Reuters

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: