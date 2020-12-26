UPDATE – Four injured in shooting in Berlin close to SPD’s offices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UPDATE – Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A photographer for DPA said the shooting took place in a gateway on Stresemannstraße, close to the offices of the center-left Social Democrat Party (SPD).

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.

The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene to search for those who may have carried out the shooting.

Reports suggest one of the injured men was pulled out of a nearby canal after he jumped in to try to avoid the shooting.

The other three were found in a driveway, DPA reported.

Emergency services initially treated the injured at the scene but they now been moved to hospitals.

Witnesses described seeing a police helicopter circling the area.

(Reporting by Ralf Banser; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by William Mallard)

Additional reports – DW / DPA

Like this: Like Loading...