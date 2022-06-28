Three man to stand trial after attack on man in Sliema / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three man to stand trial after attack on man in Sliema

A man, who was hit from one of two suspected ‘hitmen’ allegedly commissioned by his former son-in-law, testified about the incident which has left him shocked and traumatised. Rosario Spiteri, also known as Louis, took the witness stand on Monday against Matthew Joseph Schembri, 37, and Albanian nationals Xhovano Ndoci, 23, and Agostin Marku, 23, who are facing charges over the June 16 assault. All three suspects were arraigned and remanded in custody after pleading not guilty. After hearing today’s witnesses, the court declared that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for the three accused to stand trial. (Times of Malta)

No woman should risk life because of abortion law, PL MP says

No Maltese woman should risk losing her life because of Malta’s restrictive abortion law, Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar said, adding women need to have peace of mind. With reference to the case of American woman Andrea Prudente who was denied an abortion by Maltese doctors despite having an unviable pregnancy, Cutajar added: “Andrea Prudente’s case was an eye-opener to those who believe that abortion is done capriciously… abortion is sometimes suggested by doctors for medical reasons like her case”. The PL MP was speaking during an adjournment speech in parliament on Monday.

18 Ministers found in breach of ethics

Outgoing Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found 18 ministers and junior ministers in breach of ethics after they spent a total of €16,700 in public funds on “partisan” adverts in a supplement published by Labour Party newspaper KullĦadd. In February, rule of law organisation Repubblika demanded the Standards Commissioner to probe publicly funded government adverts on the Labour Party media. (Newsbook)