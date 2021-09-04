Three of seven New Zealand attack victims are in critical condition – PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that a total seven people were wounded in an attack by an Islamist militant in an Auckland shopping mall and three are in critical condition.

Ardern released more details about the attacker, who police shot dead on Friday moments after he launched his stabbing spree, but said his name could not be revealed due to a court order.

Photo New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. A Sri Lankan national who had been living in New Zealand for 10 years, stabbed and injured six people at an Auckland supermarket. EPA-EFE/ROBERT KITCHIN