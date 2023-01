Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Perth in Scotland.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at the New County Hotel shortly after 5am on Monday.

Police Scotland said three people were confirmed dead at the scene.

A number of other people were treated for minor injuries by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

