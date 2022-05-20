UPDATED: Two people stabbed in case of domestic violence in Norway

Reading Time: 2 minutes

OSLO (Reuters) -A Syrian man stabbed and wounded his wife and another man in a small village in southeast Norway on Friday, police said, adding that the attack was a domestic dispute and there was no danger to others.

The two victims and the attacker were all wounded in the attack, which had triggered a major response by emergency services fearing a larger incident, and one of the victims was in a critical condition, police said.

“The initial victim was a woman married to the attacker,” a police spokesperson told reporters. “There is no longer danger to other people.”

Officials initially said at least four people were injured in what had first appeared to be a random, ongoing attack.

“This is a family from Syria where the perpetrator is married to one of the victims,” police said in a separate statement.

The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school, officials said.

The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway’s Numedal region.

