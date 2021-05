Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Thursday but landed in the Mediterranean sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.

It said after the rocket attack “according to protocol no sirens were sounded.”

The rockets were launched from the Qlaileh area north of Naqoura, near the border with Israel.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kann news said residents in Western Galilee report hearing explosions

(Writing by Dan Williams)