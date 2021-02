Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tiger Woods was hospitalised with “multiple leg injuries” after being involved in a serious car crash in California, police say.

The Independent (UK) reports that fire fighters had to free the golf superstar from his vehicle using a “jaws of life” tool shortly after 7am on Tuesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles.

Authorities say that his car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, rolled over and sustained “major damage” in the incident.

Independent (UK)

