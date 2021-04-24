Tiger Woods posts photo of himself on crutches, says rehab is ‘coming along’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself on crutches on Friday and said his rehab is “coming along” two months after the golf great suffered severe leg injuries when his car careened off a road near Los Angeles and crashed.

The photo on the Instagram account of the 45-year-old American showed him smiling on a golf course with a black and white dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” he said, adding a smiling face emoji.

“But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods sustained compound fractures of his tibia and fibula in his right leg in the early morning crash, which required emergency surgery. He also suffered injuries to his foot and ankle.

Authorities have said that excessive speed was the primary cause of the accident. Woods was not charged with any crime for the one-car wreck.

The injuries have raised concerns over whether Woods will return to competitive golf, with any comeback further complicated by his long history of knee and back problems.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...