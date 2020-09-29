Time is running out for Brexit – EU Commission

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Time is running short to implement the Brexit deal comprehensively, effectively and in a timely manner, said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Monday.

Sefcovic made the statement at a press conference following the third meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee under the Withdrawal Agreement on the same day to evaluate the latest progress in the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement the UK reached with the European Union (EU).

He first noted that there are problems with the system under which the British government will grant EU citizens residential status after Brexit. With the system, European citizens now in the UK with the same residential status will be classified into different identify categories. But the EU cannot accept the result.

But the largest barrier now revolves around Northern Ireland. Sefcovic said that the UK does not only need to speed up building its sanitation and quarantine and customs clearance information systems, but also withdraw clauses in the Internal Market Bill that run in contradiction with the Northern Ireland Pact.

According to the agreement, Northern Ireland will back out of the tariff league of the EU, but will continue to stay in its single market. Thus, it must observe EU rules on agricultural products and other items.

But the Internal Market Bill the British government released in September makes it possible for the government to control trade, tariff, and personnel exchange of Northern Ireland on its own.

The EU has reacted strongly to the bill, believing that this does not only seriously damage mutual trust, but also violates international laws. Previously, the EU had been urging the British government to withdraw controversial clauses. But at present, it appears unlikely for the British side to give in.

