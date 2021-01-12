Times: Father of missing man appeals for help

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks with the father of Marcel Pisani who has been missing since New Year’s Eve. Alfred Pisani appealed to the public to help find their son, who uses a wheelchair and drives a blue Renault Captur.

Another story reports that members of the Covid-19 response team are insisting on the reinstatement of coordinator Dr Kenneth Grech who was removed without explanation. The government said Dr Grech is being assigned to a new role.

