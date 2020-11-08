Time’s “Time to Heal”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Time Magazine issued a commemorative edition of its reputable publication, with its cover stating ‘TIME TO HEAL’

From Time Magazine – “The only thing more powerful than a dragon is a dragon slayer. For four years, Donald Trump’s penchant for division and chaos was the dominant force in American life. In the end, after a long and excruciating battle, it was vanquished by Joe Biden’s promise of decency, unity and national healing.

Biden’s win was at once widely anticipated and stubbornly doubted. It came after days of vote counting that was both predictable and agonising.

It was not the easy landslide many Democrats had hoped for: Trump was defeated, but Trumpism seems more entrenched than ever in the GOP. Republicans picked up seats in the House and appeared more likely than not to maintain control of the Senate, pending two Senate runoffs in Georgia. But all along, Biden had bet that slow and steady would win the race, and on Saturday that bet finally paid off.”

