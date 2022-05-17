Title-chasing Liverpool’s Salah, Van Dijk doubts for Southampton trip

Reading Time: 1 minute

Liverpool are still assessing the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League trip to Southampton where they could close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point, manager Juergen Klopp said on Monday.

Forward Salah and defender Van Dijk were substituted during Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, which Liverpool won on penalties to lift their second trophy of the season.

“The process is not finished yet because we only played the 120 minutes two days ago… We have a lot of decisions,” Klopp told a news conference.

“Those extra 30 minutes made a big difference… We will have to make changes, I don’t know how many.”

Klopp added that defensive midfielder Fabinho, who missed the win over Chelsea with a hamstring injury, will remain sidelined for the game at St Mary’s Stadium.

“His recovery is going very well, but he will not be involved tomorrow,” the German said.

Liverpool trail reigning champions City by four points with two games left but Klopp said he did not expect Pep Guardiola’s side, who drew 2-2 at West Ham United on Sunday, to slip up again when they host Aston Villa this weekend.

via Reuters