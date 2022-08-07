TM empowered to enforce e-scooter regulations / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 7 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

TM empowered to enforce e-scooter regulations

Following widespread social outcry, Transport Malta officers will, like the police and wardens, be empowered to enforce e-scooter regulations, the state agency said. “TM is in the process of amending the law to empower its enforcement officers to be able to enforce the applicable legislation,” a spokesperson said when contacted.As it stands, the law only permits the police and LESA officers to enforce “any irregularities” related to the use of the scooters, the agency said. The agency also revealed it was currently in the process to identify parking locations with charging facilities where scooters can be parked, the spokesperson said. (Times of Malta)

Gzira man charged with fake bomb threat

32-year-old Shaun Farrugia of Gżira admitted to filing a false report with the Police about a fake bomb threat in a Sliema restaurant earlier this Summer. Farrugia, who is a Gzira councillor on the PN ticket was charged with instilling fear in staff and clients who were in the restaurant and with being a relapser, among others. (TVM News)

Man arrested in connection with hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident which took place in Zejtun on Friday. The police said that the Major Crimes Unit and the Zejtun district identified the car and driver which hit and killed Antoine Degabriele, 51, in Anton Buttigieg Road. The driver, aged 21, was arrested on Saturday morning. The car, a Mazda Demio, was found in a garage in Zabbar.

Covid-19 Update

50 new cases of Covid-19 were identified overnight, authorities reported on Sunday. With 104 recoveries, the number of known active cases has now gone down to 1,025. (Newsbook)