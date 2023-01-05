TM officers charged with beating of healthcare worker / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 5 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

TM officers charged with beating of healthcare worker

Transport Malta Enforcement Officers Ivan Cassar, 42, from Żabbar and Rene Antonelli, 38 from Qrendi were charged by summons in connection with the beating of Anoob George Thomas, a healthcare worker at Mount Carmel Hospital. Thomas told court that he was beaten up by the officers despite having complied with all of their orders. The two Transport Malta officials have pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the beating that was captured on video by a passer-by. (Maltatoday)

Children from six months to be offered Covid-19 vaccine

Children as young as six months will be offered the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced. The EU medicines’ agency approved a number of coronavirus vaccines for young children back in October. Children aged between six months and four years will be offered a three-dose regimen, Fearne said, clarifying that they will be provided with the “original” vaccine and not the boosters. (Times of Malta)

1,000 metric tonnes of animal feed lost after Kordin fire

1,000 metric tonnes of animal feed had been lost after a fire broke out at the silos at the Kordin Grain Terminal in the Grand Harbour on Wednesday morning. In a brief statement issued later in the afternoon, economy minister Silvio Schembri said that this will be disposed of in collaboration with the waste agency Wasteserv. The site was evacuated and no injuries have been reported. (Newsbook)

