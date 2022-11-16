TM officials suspended after viral video of beating, Minister evades parliamentary questioning / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 16 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court hears on alleged abuse at national orchestra

A woman told a court that national orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud rebuffed her attempts to speak out on alleged abuse, and was told she was “exaggerating” and that it was “her perspective”. She recounted how a colleague would slap her backside, massage her neck, pull her top and send her sexually-loaded text messages. The young woman said her ordeal started one week into her new job at the orchestra. Sigmund Mifsud was granted bail at the end of a session. (Times of Malta)

TM officials suspended after viral video of beating, Minister evades parliamentary questioning

Two Transport Malta officials have been suspended pending an investigation into a video showing two officials beating up a man in Marsa. Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia condemned the behaviour and said he was informed that the officials in question have been suspended pending an internal investigation at Transport Malta. Meanwhile, a parliamentary sitting had to be temporarily suspended as PN MPs vented their anger at Farrugia’s absence from the House. (Maltatoday)

Salesgirl ordered to repay EUR50k to pharmacy owner

The Court of Appeal has confirmed a judgement delivered by the First Hall of the Civil Court against a salesgirl who was found guilty of theft and was ordered to pay €50,000 to the owner of a pharmacy in Hamrun. Five years ago, the woman, Fiona Bondin had been found guilty of stealing a number of items and money from the cash register in 2008 and was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for 3 years. She had also been ordered to refund Sciberras the sum of €5,000. (TVM News)

