Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low

Tokyo’s government said on Saturday that new daily infections of COVID-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.

Photo – A young woman wearing a protective mask walks through the underground in Roppongi district in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON