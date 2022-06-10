Too many Nations League matches in World Cup year-Germany’s Flick

Reading Time: 1 minute

Playing four consecutive Nations League matches at the end of a long season in June is too much for a World Cup year, with players to get little rest until the tournament starts in November in Qatar, said Germany coach Hansi Flick on Friday.

The Germans, who played two draws against Italy and England on June 4 and on June 7 in the Nations League A Group 3, face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday before taking on Italy on June 14.

“I agree with that,” said Flick when asked whether the Nations League matches were a strain for players. “Four matches are too many after such a season. You have to take the two years into account.

“We had a pandemic and a lot of matches piled up. We will be having ‘English weeks’ (two-match weeks),” the German told a news conference from their training base in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria.

“There will be almost no pre-season preparation then it’s Bundesliga and Champions League matches every three, four days until the World Cup.”

The Bundesliga starts on Aug. 5 while Europe’s premier club competition’s group stage will kick off on Sept. 6/7 with four teams from the German league.

via Reuters