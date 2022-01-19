UPDATED: Will you resign? UK PM Johnson says “no”, Tory MP defects to Labour

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would not resign and people should await the outcome of an inquiry into alleged parties held in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

Asked by an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker whether it was now time to resign, Johnson told parliament: “No.”

“I apologise sincerely for any misjudgments that were made,” he added, before asking her to “wait for the inquiry next week” before drawing any conclusions.

Earlier, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford has this morning defected from the Conservatives to Labour.

Mr Wakeford told Boris Johnson that “you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Mr Wakeford’s defection saying: “The policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and indeed are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.”

The former Conservative MP announced his defection moments before Mr Johnson faced MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions.

But pressure on Mr Johnson’s leadership started ramping up this morning after around 12 more letters of no confidence were submitted to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, Sky News political correspondents were told.

Photo – A handout picture made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson listening to a question in the House of Commons in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT

Via Sky News