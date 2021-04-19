UPDATED – Tottenham Hotspur sack Jose Mourinho – Official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tottenham have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager according to media reports.

The Portuguese, who was in charge from December 2019, leaves the club in seventh in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager in November 2019.

Spurs are currently seventh in the table, five points off the Champions League places.

The club confirmed the story in an official statement. The statement confirmed that “Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.”

Chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course

