Tottenham sack manager Nuno after latest defeat

(Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Premier League club announced on Monday, after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the weekend left the London side eighth in the table.

“I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision,” Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Photo Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium in London, Britain, 24 October, 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN