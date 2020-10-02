Tottenham trounce Haifa to reach EL group stage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tottenham Hotspur registered the biggest win of their season so far with a 7-2 trashing of Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to reach the group stage of the Europa League.

The London team, who played Chelsea in a League Cup match a mere 48 hours earlier, appeared to be in control with an early strike from close range by England talisman Harry Kane after just two minutes. However, the Israeli side restored the balance through a Tjaronn Chery wonder strike fifteen minutes later which left Joe Hart with no chance.

The away side failed to capitalise on this momentum and Spurs all but wrappred up the tie with goals by Lucas Moura and a quickfire double by Giovani Lo Celso before half time.

Haifa tried to get back into the game after Nikita Rukavytsya converted a penalty on the 52nd minute, only for Harry Kane to settle the match with two more goals earning him a hat trick on the night.

Substitute Dele Alli scored from the spot in injury time to complete the rout for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Like this: Like Loading...