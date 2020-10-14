Totti sends heartbreaking letter to his father who passed away due to Covid-19

Reading Time: 2 minutes

“Hello dad, I’ve just spent the worst ten days of my life, knowing that you were there “alone” fighting against evil and not being able to see, talk, hug, hold, I would do anything to be there near you,” the Roma legend wrote on Instagram.

“Now my life will be different, because I grew up with important values and that’s why I want to thank you dad, for everything you did for me, for making me a strong and brave man, I will always love you my dad.

“I wish I could still hear your voice, I miss the laughs we used to make, I miss your smile, your eyes, I miss seeing you on the couch watching TV. I have to apologize and thank you…

“Sorry for all the times I didn’t understand, for all the times I didn’t tell you I love you, sorry for the missing hugs, for the words I didn’t say, for the mistakes I made, but mostly thanks because you were a father and you’ll never stop being one.

“Without you I would never have made it, even if you are no longer with us your memory and your smile will never be forgotten.

“You had so many friends who loved you, because you had something different, you were always there, always available, you were everyone’s friend, you were and you are my pride (I hope to have been one for you too).

“Today more than ever I have understood how important you have been in my life, and in the coming years I will keep these precious memories in my heart.

Goodbye dad, goodbye sheriff. Have a good trip.

Yours,

Francesco.”

