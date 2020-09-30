Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Tough few months ahead with coronavirus, warns Merkel

Germany faces a tough few months due to the coronavirus, with the number of infections on the rise and winter approaching, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Wednesday.

“Germany has until now come through the pandemic relatively well thanks to the extraordinarily responsible behaviour of citizens in the last few months but we see now that autumn is coming, a difficult phase is ahead,” she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Merkel added that she wanted to do everything in her power to avoid another national lockdown as coronavirus infection numbers rise again in Europe’s largest economy, adding that she believed this was possible.

“We all want to avoid a second national shutdown and we can do that,” Merkel said, adding that people knew much more about how to protect themselves and the health system than they did back in March, when a national lockdown was implemented.

 Germany reported 1,798 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a tally from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. 
