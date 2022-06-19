Tourism in Italy up 33% in May on 2019, Federalberghi says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A recovery of the tourism sector in Italy over the first few months of 2022 has been confirmed by data regarding the month of May, according to a survey released Tuesday by hoteliers’ association Federalberghi, with banking and digital service providers Nexi and Zucchetti.

The research ‘photographed’ the presence and expenditure of tourists in hotels and their favorite destinations.

It was presented at a hoteliers’ meeting in Procida, the 2022 Italian capital of culture.



According to the survey, the number of tourists in May went up 33.4% on 2019, with a 13.5% increase of Italian visitors and a 45.8% rise of foreigners.



The growth was more significant than the one recorded in April, when Italian tourists registered in hotels increased by 10.5% compared to 2019, while the number of foreigners decreased by 26.3″, the survey found.

Via ANSA