Tourists flee wildfires on Greek island of Rhodes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes took refuge in schools and shelters on Sunday, with many evacuated on private boats as flames threatened resorts and coastal villages.

Thousands spent the night on beaches and streets during what Greece said was its biggest safe transport of residents and tourists in emergency conditions.Some 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels overnight as fires burning since last Wednesday gathered pace, tearing through forests until the flames reached coastal resorts on the island’s south-eastern coast.Some holidaymakers said they walked for miles in scorching heat to reach safety. The fires left trees black and skeletal. Dead animals lay in the road near burnt-out cars.Tour operators Jet2, TUI and Correndon cancelled flights leaving for Rhodes, which lies southeast of mainland Greece and is famous for its beaches and historic sites.”The smoke was coming. So we all set off on foot. I walked 12 miles (19 km) in this heat yesterday. It took me four hours,” said British tourist Chris Freestone.

via Reuters

