Towards the elimination of wild boar in Lazio because of swine fever

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian region of Lazio is to double its planned cull of wild boar to 50,000 amid an outbreak of swine fever in the region around Rome, according to the new plan unveiled this week.



This would all but eradicate the animals since only 50,000 have been left after 25,000 were killed by hunters out of a population of around 75,000 in the 2021-2022 hunting season.



Swine fever first broke out in the northern regions of Piedmont and Liguria where hundreds of cases have been reported.

But a handful of pigs have now come down with the fever in Lazio too.



Farmers and others have been calling for a boar cull anyway because of the increasingly brazen and dangerous incursions of the animals into cities.

Via ANSA