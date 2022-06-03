UPDATED: Three dead, several injured in train crash in southern Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At least three people were killed and several more were injured on Friday when a regional passenger train derailed in the southern German state of Bavaria.

“There is a large operation currently underway,” said a police spokesperson who added that the train was quite full at the time of the accident.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train traveling toward Munich to derail at about 12:20 local time (10:20 UTC).

Several carriages overturned and partly rolled down an embankment north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria, the regional Münchener Merkur newspaper reported.

Six rescue helicopters were in use to bring the injured to hospitals for treatment, according to a spokesperson for the ADAC Air Rescue service.

