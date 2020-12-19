Travel ban between Scotland and rest of UK announced

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Guardian – There will be a strict travel ban in law between Scotland and the rest of the UK throughout the festive period, and the five day Christmas window for indoor mixing will be reduced to one day, Christmas Day itself, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Near-lockdown level 4 restrictions will come into force for all of mainland Scotland from Boxing Day morning for three weeks, with non-essential shops and hospitality closing.

Sturgeon also announced a staggered return to school for pupils, with schools online only until 18 January, other than for the children of key workers who can return on 11 January.

Speaking to the media and the public after an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon, Scotland’s first minister emphasised that – while the situation is not currently as severe as that in England and Wales – it remained essential to act on a preventative basis.

