Travel restrictions relaxed as UK no longer on red list

Public Health authorities have announced that after a review of the epidemological studies in the United Kingdom, it was decided that the region will no longer be considered in the red zone for travelling, but will be lifted to the amber zone.

Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries listed in the amber list is required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test performed no more than seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Travellers arriving in Malta from any these countries who fail to produce such a test will be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

This notice will start with immediate effect from today, 27th April, 2021.

